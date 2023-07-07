Friday, July 7, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodoymyr Zelenskyy are meeting in Istanbul for talks.

After one-on-one talks at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will hold inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

The topics include the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Black Sea grain deal which is set to expire on July 17 and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

The leaders are also expected address a joint news conference after the meeting.

Zelenskyy tweeted on his arrival that the meeting would cover next week's NATO summit, "security guarantees", and a Ukrainian grain export deal with Russia that Türkiye helped broker last year.

1908 GMT — US says it will send cluster munitions to Ukraine

The United States has announced that it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time as Kiev's forces push ahead with a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups due to the danger unexploded bomblets pose even after a conflict has ended, but Washington said it had received assurances from Kiev that it would seek to minimise the risk to civilians.

A new military aid package "will provide Ukraine with additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM)," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions.

1838 GMT —Ukraine 'will not be joining NATO' as result of next week's summit: White House

Ukraine's proposed entrance into the NATO alliance will be discussed but not decided at next week's summit in Vilnius, the White House has said.

Ukraine's pathway to NATO will be discussed at the summit, but Kiev "still has further steps that it needs to take before membership" and "will not be joining" at the current time, said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

1825 GMT — UN aid chief tells Russia to not 'chuck away' Black Sea grain deal

If Russia does not agree to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertiliser from Ukrainian ports, it is unlikely Western states will continue cooperating with UN officials helping Moscow with its exports, United Nations aid chief has said.

Russia has threatened to quit the deal, which expires on July 17, because several demands to dispatch its own grain and fertiliser have not been met.

"The world has seen the value of the Black Sea Initiative ... this isn't something you chuck away," the UN's Martin Griffiths told reporters.

The Türkiye-brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's war with its neighbour and blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

1435 GMT —Russia must not endanger Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety: UK

Russia must not further endanger the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.