Nearly half of US tap water samples contain toxic "forever chemicals," substances used in hundreds of household items from cleaning supplies to pizza boxes to which broad exposure can carry serious health risks, according to a new study.

The US Geological Survey [USGS] study tested tap water samples from more than 700 residences, businesses and drinking-water treatment plants across the country for the presence of perfluoroalkyl or poly-fluoroalkyl chemicals known as PFAS.

At least one such synthetic chemical was detected in 45 percent of the samples at levels exceeding benchmarks and US proposed regulations, the researchers said.

PFAS are water resistant, meaning they do not break down in the environment and last in human bodies for years.

Developed in the 1940s with the creation of Teflon, a non-stick cookware coating, today, they are used in everything from clothing to plastic products.

Previous studies have measured PFAS in groundwater, reservoirs and water treatment plants.

But analysing tap water allows for a more accurate assessment of what people are drinking, said Kelly Smalling, a USGS hydrologist who led the research.

Exposure to high levels of PFAS can disrupt hormones, disturb liver function, increase the risk of kidney or testicular cancer, reduce birth weight in infants and compromise the health of pregnant women, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No difference between private wells, public supply