Wildfires raging across Canada have already broken records for total area burned, the number of people forced to evacuate their homes and the cost of fighting the blazes, and the fire season is only halfway finished, officials said.

"It’s no understatement to say that the 2023 fire season is and will continue to be record-breaking in a number of ways," Michael Norton, director general, Northern Forestry Centre, Canadian Forest Service, said on Thursday during a briefing.

A health expert also warned that smoke from the fires can cause health problems for people living in both Canada and the United States.

"When you’re emitting large amounts of fire smoke into the air, and that smoke is reaching populated areas, there will be health effects," said Ryan Allen, a professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Norton said warm weather and dry conditions across Canada indicate the potential for higher-than-normal fire activity through July and August.

"Drought is a major contributing factor affecting parts of all provinces and territories, intensifying in some regions," he said.

"When coupled with forecasts for ongoing above-normal temperatures across most of the country, it is anticipated that many parts of Canada will continue to see above-normal fire activity."

As of Wednesday, there were 639 active fires burning in Canada with 351 of them out of control.

So far this year, there have been 3,412 fires, well above the 10-year average of 2,751, said Norton.

'Record-breaking year'

The fires have burned 8.8 million hectares an area about the size of the US state of Virginia. This already exceeds the record of 7.6 million hectares set in 1989 and is 11 times the 10-year average experienced by this date.

"The final area burned for this season may yet be significantly higher," said Norton.