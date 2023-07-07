Ivan Marquez, the well-known leader of a faction of former FARC rebels who returned to arms after a peace deal with Colombia's government, has died in Venezuela, two sources familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency.

Though most members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] demobilised under the 2016 deal, which ended the FARC's role in the country's nearly 60-year conflict, two major groups reject it and, according to security forces, have continued to participate in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

"The information provided by the group is that he died in a hospital in Caracas, where he received medical attention for serious injuries he suffered in an attack in Venezuela at the end of June 2022," said a source close to the Segunda Marquetalia, Marquez's rebel group.

The attack against Marquez, whose real name was Luciano Marin Arango, may have been led by Ivan Mordisco, leader of a rival FARC dissident group, according to security sources.

Colombia's Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez told journalists there was still no official information on Marquez's death.

Venezuela's Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to questions sent by Reuters.

Marquez was one of the negotiators of the deal, but abandoned it two years later, in 2018, after his nephew was arrested and sent to the United States.

Marquez later emerged as the leader of Segunda Marquetalia.

The group has 1,670 members, and most are combatants, according to security agency reports seen by Reuters.