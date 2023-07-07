About 72 local and national organisations in the US have sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging them to take "immediate action" in response to Israeli violence in occupied West Bank and an escalation in attacks by illegal settlers against Palestinian villages.

"We also request a rapid crisis-response meeting with concerned local and national American organisations and organisers to discuss these pressing issues," the organisations, including Texas Arab American Democrats [TADD], the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine and the Palestinian American Organizations Network, said in the letter.

Noting recent attacks against the Palestinian villages of Al Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Turmusaya in the occupied West Bank, the letter, dated July 5, said: "These attacks involved the destruction of property, including arson and stone-throwing, resulting in damage to cars, homes and businesses."

"Disturbingly, numerous Palestinians sustained injuries from live fire, either from settlers or soldiers. This situation is deeply troubling, as it indicates a gross failure on the part of Israeli authorities to protect Palestinian lives and property," it added.

The letter recalled the recent large-scale military attacks by Israel in the occupied West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, accusing Israel of "conducting air strikes on several buildings as armoured vehicles advanced through civilian neighbourhoods," adding that "many innocent people, including children and women, have been killed."

Noting that the Israeli army targeted apartment buildings, medics, ambulances, journalists and media centres in the city of Jenin, the letter said that more than 163 Palestinians, including 27 children, have been killed by Israeli forces and illegal settlers this year.

"According to widespread reports, it has been documented that more than 129 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem by the Israeli military and settlers. Additionally, 34 more Palestinians have been reported killed in the Gaza Strip," it said.

However, Palestine's Health Ministry says the number of Palestinians killed this year is nearly 200.

"We strongly urge your administration to take decisive action by holding Israel accountable and enforcing the Leahy Law, ensuring that not a single dollar of US military aid to Israel is used for purposes such as the military detention of Palestinian children, the demolition of Palestinian homes, or the annexation of Palestinian territories," the organisations said in the letter.

"In light of these alarming developments, we urge your administration to prioritise the protection of Palestinians, including American Palestinians, in the West Bank and Gaza and address the injustices they face. Furthermore, we kindly request a meeting with us and other concerned organisations to discuss these urgent matters and explore possible avenues for collaboration," it added.