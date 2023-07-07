CULTURE
Robbie Williams to give his 1st concert in Türkiye
Pop icon Robbie Williams is set to captivate fans in Türkiye as he prepares for his first concert in the country's tourism destination Bodrum.
Williams has sold 85 million albums worldwide in his 25-year solo career. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
July 7, 2023

British pop star Robbie Williams will meet music lovers in Türkiye for the first time for an August 17 concert.

The former Take That singer will be performing at the Lujo Hotel in Türkiye’s Aegean Mugla province, organisers said on Thursday.

Williams, 49, has sold 85 million albums worldwide in his 25-year solo career and released 13 albums.

Known for his hits such as “Let Me Entertain You”, “Rock DJ”, “Kids”, “She's The One”, “Feel” and “Angels,” the pop icon’s Bodrum concert tickets will be on sale starting Friday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
