A German court has exonerated a former custodian who had spent more than 13 years in prison for the suspected murder of an elderly woman found in a bathtub.

In a judicial scandal that made national headlines, the judges of the regional court in Munich ruled that Manfred Genditzki had been wrongly convicted and ordered compensation of nearly $402,000 (369,000 euros).

"It was not a murder, he is acquitted and thus innocent," a court spokesman said, referring to new evidence suggesting the death was accidental.

Local media reported that Genditzki sat impassively as the verdict was read out while many of his supporters wept openly in the courtroom.

Genditzki had been handed a life sentence for allegedly killing an 87-year-old tenant of the building where he worked in 2008 by striking her on the head during a dispute and then drowning her.

Genditzki had consistently denied murdering the woman during a lengthy legal battle.

Genditzki, now 63, who had worked in a large residential complex in the southern town of Rottach-Egern, had already successfully contested his conviction before a federal tribunal but had been found guilty again by a Munich court in 2012.

'A tragedy'