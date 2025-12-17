WORLD
Army ready to expand state control over weapons: Lebanon
The second phase of the arms control plan extends from the Litani River southward to the Awali River, Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri says.
The Lebanese government in August approved a plan to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state control. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

The Lebanese army is ready to move to the second phase of consolidating weapons under state control, which will extend from the Litani River southward to the Awali River, Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri has said.

The army “is ready to move to the second phase of consolidating arms under state authority, without a set timetable,” Mitri said on Wednesday in a speech at the eighth conference of the Carnegie Middle East Centre, held in Beirut and attended by a number of current and former Lebanese ministers, as well as diplomats and journalists.

“This phase extends from the Litani River to the Awali River,” he added.

The deputy minister explained that the army commander “proposed a five-phase plan, starting with strengthening the army’s capabilities.”

Mitri said extending state authority to the area surrounding the Litani River is making gradual progress, with the army nearing completion of its mission south of the Litani and preparing to move to subsequent phases.

The army “is performing well and enjoys clear credibility, something ambassadors have observed firsthand during their field visits,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon: Ceasefire implementation must include Israel’s obligations, not just Hezbollah

Rejecting disarmament without full withdrawal of Israel

The Lebanese government on August 5 approved a plan – based on a draft proposal presented by US Special Envoy Tom Barrack – to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state control and tasked the army with implementing it by the end of 2025.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the move and insists that Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory before any disarmament.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, tensions remain high. Last week, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said Lebanon had received warnings from Arab and international parties that Israel may be preparing a wide-scale incursion against the country.

A ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, after more than a year of attacks that killed more than 4,000 people and injured 17,000 others against the backdrop of the Israeli war in Gaza.

At least 335 people have been killed and 973 others wounded in 1,038 Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025 under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - US envoy urges Israel to honour ceasefire commitments as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

Cooperation with Syria

“We should not think of ourselves as competitors with Syria for support. The better step lies in economic cooperation,” Mitri said.

“Arab and international actors are encouraging Syrians and Lebanese to work together, as both are facing problems due to Israeli attacks. While our negotiating strategies differ, the core position is the same.”

RelatedTRT World - Syria, Lebanon pledge to open 'new chapter' in relations after years of strained ties
