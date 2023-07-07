Kenyan police have fired tear gas on opposition leader Raila Odinga's convoy as people joined anti-government protests in several cities.

Tear gas was fired on Odinga's motorcade after he addressed a mass rally in the capital Nairobi on Friday, AFP correspondents said.

Police took similar action to break up protests in the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa and Kisumu, an opposition stronghold on Lake Victoria.

Police were out in force for the protests, the latest called by Odinga this year over the policies of the government of President William Ruto.

At the rally, Odinga — who lost the close-fought August 2022 election to Ruto —announced plans to collect 10 million signatures in a bid to remove his arch-rival from office.

"Kenyans elected leaders to parliament and they have betrayed them," he said to cheers. "Ruto himself who took over power illegally has betrayed Kenyans."

Police also arrested 17 protesters in the capital Nairobi, said a coalition of human rights groups including Article 19. Another 11 activists were arrested in other towns, the groups said.

"We witnessed protesters being dragged on the ground," the group of 10 watchdogs said in a statement, calling for an investigation into police conduct during the protests.

There was no immediate comment by the police on the reports.