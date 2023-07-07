A gunman has opened fire at a mosque in eastern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding several others, the Lebanese army and state news agency said.

The reason behind Friday's shooting in the eastern town of Bar Elias was not immediately clear.

The Lebanese army issued a statement saying that the armed man opened fire at a group of people as they were leaving the mosque, killing one of them.

The man killed was identified as Lebanese citizen Ali Shibli, a school teacher.

The statement added that as troops tried to detain the gunman, he opened fire at the force whose members fired back and wounded him. The army said he was being held in a hospital.