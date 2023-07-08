Saturday, July 8, 2023

Ankara's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war is "fair and balanced," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, pointing to continued contacts with the leaders of both sides.

"As Türkiye, we've adopted a fair and balanced stance in the war between Russia and Ukraine ... While strengthening our ties with Ukraine, we did not allow our relations with the Russian Federation to deteriorate," Erdogan said on Saturday.

His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war with Russia, the Black Sea grain deal, and efforts for peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

"Yesterday, we hosted President of Ukraine Zelenskyy in Istanbul. We already maintain close dialogue with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. In August, we're going to meet with Putin as well, I hope," Erdogan said.

He also noted that Ankara is working to curb the negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on itself.

1142 GMT — Russian rockets kill eight in eastern Ukraine: ministry

Eight people have been killed and 13 injured in Lyman in eastern Ukraine after the town came under Russian rocket fire, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

"So far we know about 8 dead... The number of injured has increased to 13 people," the ministry said on social media.

A residential building, an annex to a printing house and three cars were set on fire in the attack, it said.

1139 GMT — UK part of a convention that discourages use of cluster munitions: Sunak

Britain is a signatory to a convention that prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said after the United States said it was planning to supply Ukraine with them.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," Sunak told reporters.

1137 GMT — Russia says US cluster bombs for Ukraine show 'weakness'

Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions is an "act of desperation" that will have no effect on Moscow's campaign in Ukraine, Russia's foreign ministry has said.

"It is an act of desperation and shows weakness against the backdrop of the failure of the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The latest 'miracle weapon' which Washington and Kiev are betting on, without thinking about the grave consequences, will have no effect on the special military operation," she said, using Russia's official term for its campaign in Ukraine.

1131 GMT — Spain says cluster bombs should not be sent to Ukraine

Cluster bombs should not be sent to help Ukraine, the Spanish defence minister said, a day after the United States announced the weapons would be sent to Kiev to help with its counter-offensive against Russian forces.