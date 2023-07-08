WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump vows 'bigger, stronger' Muslim travel ban if elected
Travel ban is coming back even bigger than before and much stronger than before, ex-US president Donald Trump tells supporters in Iowa state.
Trump vows 'bigger, stronger' Muslim travel ban if elected
Trump had issued three versions of the controversial ban in 2017, and the Supreme Court allowed full enforcement of the third edition. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 8, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump has said he would bring back his controversial Muslim travel ban if elected in 2024.

"Under the Trump administration, we imposed extreme vetting and put on a powerful travel ban to keep radical Islamic terrorists and jihadists out of our country," Trump told supporters in the state of Iowa on Friday.

"When I return to office, the travel ban is coming back even bigger than before and much stronger than before. We don't want people blowing up our shopping centres. We don't want people blowing up our cities and we don't want people stealing our farms. So, it is not going to happen."

Trump had issued three versions of the controversial ban in 2017, and the Supreme Court allowed full enforcement of the third edition.

RECOMMENDED

It barred nearly all travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Somalia and Yemen.

The ban also included a 120-day suspension of the refugee programme.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing the ban during his first week in office in 2021.

RelatedBiden issues executive orders to undo several Trump policies
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election