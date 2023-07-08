Nasrat Ahmad Yar, an Afghan who spent most of his adult years working with the US military in Afghanistan, has been shot dead in Washington, official said.

Ahmad Yar, who escaped to the US in search of a better life for himself and his family, was working as a ride-share driver.

Worried about making rent, he went out driving before he was shot and killed on Monday night.

No suspects have been arrested, but surveillance video captured the sound of a single gunshot and four boys or young men were seen running away.

Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"He was so generous. He was so nice. He was always trying to help the people," said Rahim Amini, a fellow Afghan immigrant and longtime friend.

He said Ahmad Yar always reminded him, "Don't forget the people left behind."

Jeramie Malone, an American who came to know Ahmad Yar through her volunteer work with a veteran-founded organisation bringing former Afghan interpreters to safety, also was struck by his generosity.

"He always wanted to be giving more than he was receiving and he was just really extremely kind." In America, Malone said, "all he wanted was a chance."

Amini said Ahmad Yar had worked for the US military for about a decade as an interpreter and doing other jobs, seeing it as a way to help pave the way for the next generation in Afghanistan to have a better life.

While the US has had a Special Immigrant Visa programme for Afghans who worked closely with the US government to come to America since 2009, Amini said his friend didn't want to apply right away, preferring to stay in Afghanistan, where he felt needed.

He remembered Ahmad Yar saying: "I have guys here I need to support. ... When I feel that they don't need my support, then I can go to America."

'I'm not safe here'

Ahmad Yar and his family went to the northwestern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, where he and his family were able to get on a flight to the United Arab Emirates and then eventually travel to America.

Even when laying low in Mazar-e-Sharif, Nasrat would go out of his way to assist other Afghans who also had come to escape the country — greeting them on arrival to the strange city, bringing their families to stay with his, and feeding them, while all waited for flights out, Malone said.

"Nasrat was very different, because even though he was needing help, he was always helping me," she said.

His eldest child, a girl, is now 13, and the others are boys, ages 11, 8 and just 15 months old.

The family went first to Pennsylvania, but Amini said his friend was robbed there and decided to move to Alexandria, in northern Virginia, just outside Washington DC.