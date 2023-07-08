Dozens of marches against police violence in France have been announced for Saturday after authorities banned a memorial rally, fearful of reigniting the recent unrest that engulfed the country.

Seven years after Adama Traore, a young black man, died in police custody, his sister planned to lead a commemorative march north of Paris in Persan and Beaumont-sur-Oise.

Authorities banned the event however, citing a shortage of police to ensure public safety, a decision that was upheld Friday by the local administrative court.

Based on the "context of the riots that followed the death of 17-year-old Nahel" on June 27, the judges found the "extremely recent nature does not allow us to presume that any risk of disturbing public order has disappeared," the court said in a statement on Friday.

'March for justice'

In a video posted on Twitter, Assa Traore, Adama's older sister, confirmed that following the court order "there will be no march in Beaumont-sur-Oise".

"The government has decided to add fuel to the fire" and "not to respect the death of my little brother," she said in the video.

Instead of the planned event, she said she would attend a rally on Saturday afternoon in central Paris' Place de la Republique to tell "the whole world that our dead have the right to exist, even in death".

Saturday's "march for justice" is one of around 30 demonstrations against police violence planned across France this weekend, according to an online map.

Similar events in Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Strasbourg are also listed.