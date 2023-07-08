WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran executes two men over deadly shrine attack - state media
Two men linked to a terror attack in Shiraz's Shah Cheragh shrine were executed by hanging at dawn.
Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran was the site of a terror attack in October 2022. Photo by Diego Delso/Wikimedia Commons. / Others
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
July 8, 2023

Iran executed two men over an attack on a Shia shrine that killed at least 13 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Daesh, Iranian state media reported.

The two were hanged on Saturday at dawn in the southern city of Shiraz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The men had said during their trial that they had been in contact with Daesh in neighbouring Afghanistan and helped organise the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, according to Iranian media reports.

CCTV footage broadcast on state TV showed an attacker entering the popular shrine after hiding an assault rifle in a bag and shooting as worshippers tried to flee and hide in corridors.

The gunman, identified as a citizen of Tajikistan, later died in a hospital from injuries sustained during the attack. Officials initially said 15 had been killed in the attack, but later revised the figure to 13.

Daesh, which once posed a security threat across the Middle East, has claimed earlier violence in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
