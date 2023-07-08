The conflict in Ukraine, which started 500 days ago, has resulted in the deaths of thousands, forced millions to flee their homes, reduced entire cities to rubble, and instilled fears of a potential open conflict between Russia and NATO.

Here is a timeline of key events that have defined the conflict:

February 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a "special military operation" in Ukraine from the north, east, and south.

The operation was purportedly aimed at demilitarising and denazifying the country to protect ethnic Russians, prevent Ukraine's NATO membership, and maintain Russia's sphere of influence.

However, Ukraine and the West condemned Russia's operation as an illegal act of aggression against a sovereign nation.

Russian troops swiftly advanced and reached the outskirts of Kiev, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video to affirm his presence and authority.

March 2022

On March 2, Russia claimed control of the southern city of Kherson. In the initial days of March, Russian forces seized the remainder of the Kherson region and occupied a significant portion of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, which included Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On March 29, Moscow announced the withdrawal of its forces from Kiev and other areas, redirecting their focus to the Donbass region, where Russia-backed separatists had been engaged in conflict with Ukrainian forces since 2014, following the illegal annexation of Crimea.

April 2022

Following the Russian pullback from Kiev, Moscow faced accusations of committing atrocities as evidence, including footage of hundreds of civilian bodies in mass graves or left on the streets, emerged from the town of Bucha. Russia denied these accusations. Intense battles ensued for Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, and the city suffered extensive damage from Russian airstrikes and artillery bombardment. On April 13, the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was struck by Ukrainian missiles and sank the following day.

May 2022

On May 16, Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal steel mill, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, agreed to surrender to Russian forces after enduring a nearly three-month siege. Mariupol's fall severed Ukraine's access to the Azov coast and established a land corridor from the Russian border to Crimea. On May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join NATO, dealing a significant blow to Moscow regarding the expansion of the military alliance.

June 2022

More Western weapons, including US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, were supplied to Ukraine. On June 30, Russian troops withdrew from Snake Island, situated off the Black Sea port of Odesa, which had been seized during the initial days of the offensive.

July 2022

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by Türkiye and the United Nations, reached an agreement to resolve the blockade of grain supplies in Ukraine's Black Sea ports. This diplomatic breakthrough marked the first step toward ending a standoff that had threatened global food security.

A Joint Coordination Center, comprising officials from the three countries and the UN, was established in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. Turkish officials reported that more than 33 million tonnes of grain had been transported to those in need since then.

August 2022

On August 9, powerful explosions targeted an airbase in Crimea. A week later, additional blasts struck a power substation and ammunition depots in the region.

Ukraine's top military officer later admitted that the attacks on Crimea were launched by Ukrainian forces.

On August 20, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist ideologist Alexander Dugin, was assassinated in a car bomb explosion outside Moscow, with Russian authorities blaming Ukraine for the incident.

September 2022

On September 6, Ukrainian forces launched a surprise counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, compelling Russia to retreat from extensive territories it had held for months.

On September 21, Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists. Simultaneously, "referendums" were held in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions to determine whether they should become part of Russia, with all regions voting in favor of joining Moscow.

On September 30, Putin signed documents to officially annex the four regions in a ceremony held at the Kremlin.

October 2022

In October, Ukraine targeted the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland, using a truck loaded with explosives to blow up a section of the bridge.