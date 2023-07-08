A solemn peace march has started through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

Nearly 4,000 people joined this year’s march on Saturday, according to organisers. The event comes as ethnic tensions in Bosnia still persist with Bosnian Serbs continuing to push for more independence and open calls for separation.

“I come here to remember my brother and my friends, war comrades, who perished here,” said Resid Dervisevic, who was among those who marched back in 1995.

“I believe it is my obligation, our obligation to do this, to nurture and guard (our memories).”

Osman Salkic, another Srebrenica survivor, said “feelings are mixed when you come here, to this place, when you know how people were lying (dead) here in 1995 and what the situation is like today.”

The annual 100-kilometre march retraces a route taken by thousands of men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, made up primarily of Muslims, who were slaughtered as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces late in the 1992-95 war.

The march is part of several events preceding the actual date commemorating the massacre on July 11.