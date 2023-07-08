An airstrike in a Sudanese city has killed at least 22 people, health authorities said, one of the deadliest in the weeks-long fighting between Sudan’s rival generals.

The attack took place in a residential area in Omdurman, the neighbouring city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a brief statement by the health ministry on Saturday. The attack wounded an unspecified number of people, it said.

While the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) quickly dominated the capital Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri after fighting broke out on April 15, the army has launched air and artillery strikes.

Fighting has focused on Omdurman in recent days, as the western part of the city is a key supply route for the RSF to bring reinforcements in from Darfur, its power base.

Strikes, including overnight on Friday, have also centred on the country's state broadcasting complex in eastern Omdurm an. Other overnight strikes hit southern and eastern Khartoum.

The army said in a post on Facebook that special forces had killed 20 "rebel soldiers" and destroyed their weaponry.