WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several people killed during election-related violence in India
State election officials received more than 1,300 complaints of vote-rigging, interference at polling booths and "sporadic incidents of violence" during a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders in India.
Several people killed during election-related violence in India
Voters are currently casting their ballots in a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2023

At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured in India after clashes over local polls in West Bengal, a state notorious for political violence during election campaigns.

"Seven people have been killed and dozens wounded in poll-related violence in different villages across the state," Jawed Shamim, a senior officer in West Bengal's police force, told AFP news agency on Saturday.

Another police official, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said five of the dead were from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress party.

The other two were affiliated with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and West Bengal's Communist Party of India.

Voters are currently casting their ballots in a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders, with more than 200,000 candidates across the state of 104 million people.

The BJP has in recent years worked hard to gain a toehold in West Bengal — ruled by a communist party for much of its history — to expand its reach beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

RECOMMENDED

Decades of violence

West Bengal has been ruled by Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee since 2011, when her party defeated the Communist-led administration that had ruled the state for the prior three decades.

Banerjee, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accused his Hindu-nationalist BJP of attempting to import divisive sectarian politics into the state, which has a large Muslim minority.

Modi has in turn accused her administration of endemic corruption.

But the roots of political violence in the state stretch back decades, with police recording thousands of murders around election time since the 1960s.

During state polls in 2021 — won emphatically by Trinamool but with a strong BJP showing — several activists from both parties were shot or hacked to death, their bodies sometimes hung from trees as an intimidation tactic.

RelatedModi's BJP faces defeat in India's Karnataka polls, Congress leads
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election