Sunday, July 9, 2023

Türkiye's foreign minister has discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and Black Sea grain deal with his Russian counterpart, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov held the phone call earlier in the day to evaluate the latest developments on those two issues, according to the sources.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that this month, they could block the extension of the grain deal, complaining that parts allowing Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.

More updates👇

1804 GMT — BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that next month's BRICS summit, which Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend, will be held in person despite an arrest warrant on the Russian leader.

"The BRICS summit is going ahead and we are finalising our discussions on the format," Ramaphosa told South African journalists on the sidelines of a conference by the ruling ANC, adding it will be a "physical" meeting.

He did not say if Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over accusations that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children, would attend or not.

"We have not held a physical summit for... almost three years. It's not going to be virtual," he stressed.

1456 GMT — Türkiye can help end Russia-Ukraine conflict: Bulgarian opposition party

Türkiye can help end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict by mediating between the two sides, said the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

"I believe that Russia and Ukraine can cease the hostilities through the mediation of 'the big ones' such as Türkiye," Korneliya Ninova said in an exclusive interview with private broadcaster bTV.

1231 GMT — Ukraine: Path to NATO membership will become shorter after Vilnius

Ukraine’s path to NATO membership will become shorter after the upcoming summit of the alliance in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius later this month, according to the Ukrainian foreign minister.

“Several important decisions for Ukraine and NATO have already been agreed. According to the results of the summit, our path to the Alliance will definitely become shorter,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday.

Kuleba said that the NATO summit in Vilnius is a “unique moment” to bring clarity. “For NATO, losing this opportunity would mean giving (Russian President Vladimir) Putin a gift at a time when he needs to be pressed on all fronts,” he added.