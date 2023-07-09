WORLD
2 MIN READ
China-US ties on 'surer footing' after Beijing talks
Washington is not seeking to decouple from China's economy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says in Beijing, adding doing so would be "disastrous for both countries and destabilising for the world."
China-US ties on 'surer footing' after Beijing talks
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the Beijing American Center of the US Embassy in Beijing. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 9, 2023

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that her talks in Beijing – totalling around 10 hours over two days – were a step forward in efforts to put the US-China relationship on "surer footing".

Speaking at the end of a four-day trip on Sunday, Yellen added: "No one visit will solve our challenges overnight. But I expect that this trip will help build a resilient and productive channel of communication with China's new economic team."

Yellen said the objective of the visit was to establish and deepen ties to China's new economic team, reduce the risk of misunderstanding and pave the way for cooperation in areas such as climate crisis and debt distress.

She reiterated that Washington was not seeking to decouple from China's economy, adding doing so would be "disastrous for both countries and destabilising for the world."

RECOMMENDED

But she said the United States wanted to see an "open, free and fair economy," not one that forces countries to take sides.

She said she used the discussions to raise "serious concerns" about what she called China's "unfair economic practices" and the recent uptick in coercive actions against US firms.

Yellen also discussed Russia's war in Ukraine with her Chinese interlocutors and said it was "essential" that Chinese firms avoid providing Russia with material support for the war, or evading sanctions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election