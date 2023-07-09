United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the air strike that reportedly killed at least 22 people in Sudan, according to a statement released by a spokesperson early on Sunday.

At least 22 people were killed and scores injured in an air strike by Sudan's army on western Omdurman city, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Saturday, as the conflict between the country's military factions entered its 12th week.

The secretary general is also appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Sudan's Darfur region, according to the statement released by Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesperson.

"He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing," it added.

Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and its rival Rapid Support Forces to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.

Hundreds killed, millions uprooted