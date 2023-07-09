North Korea has slammed the United Nations' nuclear watchdog for approving Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The release of the treated water will have a "fatal adverse impact on the human lives and security and ecological environment," an official from Pyongyang's environmental protection ministry said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday.

"What matters is the unreasonable behaviour of IAEA actively patronising and facilitating Japan's projected discharge of nuclear-polluted water, which is unimaginable," the statement added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved Tokyo's plan to release treated water from the tsunami-hit nuclear plant into the sea over the next few decades.

Some 1.33 million cubic metres of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling have accumulated at the Fukushima nuclear plant, where several reactors went into meltdown after the 2011 tsunami overwhelmed cooling systems.

The plant operator treats the water to remove almost all radioactive elements except tritium, and plans to dilute it before discharging it into the ocean over several decades.