Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have met in Doha to discuss economic cooperation opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned trip to the Gulf on July 17-19.

"We discussed the relations between the two countries and the possibilities of economic cooperation during the productive bilateral and delegation-level meetings," Yilmaz said on Twitter on Sunday.

Accompanied by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Yilmaz arrived in Doha on Saturday to strengthen bilateral relations and explore potential avenues for economic cooperation.

"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we plan to hold the 9th High Strategic Committee meetings. We have signed a total of 95 agreements" in eight previous meetings, he said.

"In addition to the new projects we discussed during our visit today, we aim to deepen our cooperation, especially in the defence industry and energy fields," Yilmaz said.