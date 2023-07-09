A drone strike by the United States has reportedly killed a Daesh leader, Usamah al Muhajir, in eastern Syria.

No civilians were killed in the operation on Friday, but coalition forces are "assessing reports of a civilian injury," the US military said in a statement on Sunday.

"We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of Daesh throughout the region," the Central Command chief was quoted as saying.

"Daesh remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond," the statement added.

The US army claims that Friday's strike "was conducted by the same MQ-9s (drones) that had... been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours."

A US commander said at the time that US drones taking part in operations against Daesh in Syria were harassed on Thursday, for the second time in 24 hours, by Russian military aircraft.

Efforts to combat Daesh