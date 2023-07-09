WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somali army operation kills dozens of Al Shabab militants
The army "delivered a powerful blow" to Al Shabab, says defence ministry, following operation carried out with support from international security partners.
Somali army operation kills dozens of Al Shabab militants
According to army commander General Ali Mohamud Badmadow, six Al Shabab prisoners were captured and taken to Afmadow. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
July 9, 2023

Over 40 Al Shabab militants, including ringleaders, have been killed in an aerial and ground operation conducted by the Somali National Army's elite Danab unit.

"Our forces moved further into the Afmadow district, diligently clearing mines set by enemies to ensure the safety of our people on the roads. They delivered a powerful blow to Alshabab in #Jubaland. We salute their courage and resilience," the Somali Defence Ministry said on Sunday on Twitter after the operation.

According to the ministry, the operation was carried out with support from international security partners and targeted a gathering place used by the terror group in the village of Welmaro.

The village is located 40 kilometres from the town of Afmadow in the Lower Jubba region in the southern state of Jubaland.

The statement said the airstrikes and ground offensive took place in three different waves.

According to army commander General Ali Mohamud Badmadow, six Al Shabab prisoners were captured and taken to Afmadow.

RECOMMENDED

The Defence Ministry said the Danab unit and the Jubbaland Dervishes, a local paramilitary force, conducted a separate successful operation against Al Shabab in the town of Hagar, also in Lower Jubba.

The capital of Jubbaland, Bu'ale, is reportedly under control of Al Shabab.

Somalia has been plagued by years of insecurity with the main threats being from the Al Shabab and the Daesh terror groups.

Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government and African Union mission in Somalia since 2007.

RelatedAl Shabab attack African Union army base in Somalia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election