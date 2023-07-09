TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Biden to hold one-on-one meeting at NATO Vilnius Summit
In a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan and US President Biden engage in discussions regarding Sweden's NATO membership bid, sale of F-16 jets.
Erdogan, Biden to hold one-on-one meeting at NATO Vilnius Summit
Both presidents of Türkiye and the United States have discussed a range of international matters over their phone call. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Emir Isci
July 9, 2023

The presidents of Türkiye and the United States have agreed to have a one-on-one meeting at an upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with United States President Joe Biden on Sunday, discussing a range of matters including Sweden's bid to join NATO, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

On Sweden's ongoing efforts for NATO membership, which have faced opposition from Ankara due to security- and terrorism-related concerns, Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm took "correct steps" by passing recent anti-terror amendments.

However, these were nullified by flagrant demonstrations by sympathisers of the PKK terror group, the president added.

He also said it would be incorrect to associate Sweden's NATO accession bid with the sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye while thanking his US counterpart for his support to Ankara on its desire to purchase the fighter aircraft from Washington.

RelatedErdogan slams PKK activities in Sweden in phone call with Dutch PM
RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's potential EU membership

The two leaders also discussed Türkiye's European Union accession process and Ukraine's position vis-a-vis NATO during the call.

Underlining that Türkiye has been principled and honest in joining the EU, Erdogan said Ankara wanted to revive its accession process for full membership in the bloc.

He added that Türkiye wanted leading EU countries and the bloc's leadership to give a clear and strong message of support for its membership during the Vilnius summit.

RelatedTurkish foreign minister, US counterpart discuss NATO, Ukraine over phone
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election