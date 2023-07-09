Voting has ended in Uzbekistan's early presidential election as ballot boxes closed at 1500GMT (8pm local time).

The Central Asian Turkic country's Central Election Commission on Sunday declared an end to the day's 12 hours of voting, with officials starting to count the ballots under the supervision of observers from political parties.

As of 5pm, over 13.4 million voters had cast their votes, the commission said in a statement. That figure corresponds to about 69.8 percent of the total number of registered voters in the country.

Preliminary results and information on voter turnout are expected to be announced by the Central Election Commission on Monday.

While over 10,700 ballot boxes were set up throughout the country, Uzbek nationals abroad cast their votes in 55 ballot boxes established in 39 countries, including Türkiye.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Türkiye welcomed the "successful conclusion" of early presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

"We highly value the stability and welfare of Uzbekistan, with which we elevated our relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and wish that the outcome of the elections will be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Uzbek people," the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Four candidates