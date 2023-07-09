WORLD
DPRK decries US move to bring ballistic missile sub to Korea peninsula
A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine arrived at the port of Busan in South Korea last month.
North Korea says US reconnaissance planes recently violated its air space near the east coast. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
July 9, 2023

North Korea has denounced what it called a move by the United States to introduce a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine to waters near the Korean peninsula, saying it creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality.

North Korea also claimed US reconnaissance planes recently violated its air space near the east coast, quoting an unnamed spokesperson of its Ministry of National Defence in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency on Monday.

"There is no guarantee that a shocking incident where a US air force strategic reconnaissance plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen," the spokesperson said.

The moves by the United States to introduce strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula is a blatant nuclear blackmail against North Korea and regional countries and presents a grave threat to peace, KCNA said.

A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine arrived at the port of Busan in South Korea last month.

In April, the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine will visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s but no timetable has been given for such a visit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
