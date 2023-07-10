Monday, July 10, 2023

1833GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the majority of NATO members stood together with his country and the Vilnius summit on July 11-12 in Lithuania must confirm that Ukraine is a de facto member of the military alliance.

"The majority of the Alliance stands firmly with us," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message.

"When we applied for membership of NATO, we spoke frankly: de facto, Ukraine is already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the alliance. Our values are what the alliance believes in. ... Vilnius must confirm all this."

Zelenskyy said further weapons supplies for Ukraine in its war against Russia would also be discussed at the summit and added: "I am sure that there could well be positive news regarding weapons for our men from Vilnius."

The Kremlin has said that Ukrainian membership of the NATO military alliance would have very negative consequences for Europe's security architecture and that Russia would consider such a step a threat which demanded a harsh response.

More updates👇

1915 GMT — Russian shelling kills seven at Ukraine aid point: Governor

Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed seven people, the emergency services said on Monday.

Regional governor Yuriy Malashko said on social media that Moscow's forces "hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area," calling the attack a "war crime".

"Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45 and 47 and a 47-year-old man."

The death toll has since increased, emergency services said.

1247 GMT — Australia to deploy surveillance aircraft to assist Ukraine

Australia will deploy a Royal Australian Air Force surveillance aircraft to Germany to support Ukraine by protecting a humanitarian and military gateway outside its territory, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced.

The deployment of the E-7A Wedgetail aircraft for six months will include up to 100 Australian crew and support personnel, and will not enter Ukrainian, Russian or Belarusian airspace, according to a statement issued by Albanese's office.

"The deployment of the E-7A Wedgetail as an additional early warning capability will help ensure that vital support flowing to Ukraine by the international community is protected," said Defence Minister Richard Marles.

The Wedgetail combines long-range surveillance radar, secondary radar and tactical voice and data communications systems to provide an airborne early warning and control, Australia's defence force said.

1243 GMT — Ukraine says it captured key heights around Bakhmut

Kiev said that Ukrainian troops had captured key heights around the eastern city of Bakhmut, as the country pushes ahead with its counteroffensive.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said that Kiev's troops had over the past few days established fire control over "entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city".

"During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut," Malyar said on Telegram.

In May, Russian forces, aided by fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, announced their capture of Bakhmut after months of gruelling warfare for the now-destroyed town that once was home to some 80,000 people.

1222 GMT — Germany's Scholz: Israel-style security guarantees for Ukraine one of several options

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the United States' suggestion of Israel-style security guarantees for Ukraine is one of several options being discussed and added that talks on the issue are far from being finished.

US President Joe Biden, who is en route to Lithuania, had earlier told CNN that Washington was ready to provide security to Ukraine in the mould of what it provides to Israel: "the weaponry they need, the capacity to defend themselves".

1020 GMT — Kuleba: NATO agrees to remove action plan for Ukraine's membership

Ukraine has said that NATO members have agreed to remove the Membership Action Plan (MAP) requirement for Ukraine’s membership to the alliance.

“Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached a consensus on removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership. I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.