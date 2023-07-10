WORLD
Mass stabbing at Chinese kindergarten leaves six dead
Chinese authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing incident.
China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, and there has been a spate of stabbings recently. Photo: AP Archive / AP
Ali Topchi
July 10, 2023

Six people were killed and one wounded in an attack at a kindergarten in Lianjiang in south China's Guangdong province.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," said a spokeswoman for the city government on Monday.

She did not offer details about the identities and ages of the victims nor on the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

"One suspect has been arrested," she added, adding that a police investigation was underway.

The incident happened around 7:40 am (2340 GMT on Sunday), the Chinese media reported.

China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, and there has been a spate of stabbings recently.

Fatal attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to step up school security.

RelatedSeveral dead and wounded in China kindergarten stabbing
