North Korea blasts US 'provocative' flights, nuclear submarine deployment
Pyongyang called the planned deployment of US strategic nuclear assets as "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail" to North Korea.
North Korea has conducted multiple sanctions-busting launches this year / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 10, 2023

North Korea has accused a US spy aircraft of violating its airspace and condemned Washington's plans to deploy a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula.

A spokesperson for the North's Ministry of National Defence said on Monday that "provocative" flights were made by US spy aircraft this month, with one reconnaissance plane intruding into its airspace over the Sea of Japan "several times".

"There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea," the spokesperson said in a statement, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The spokesperson cited past incidents when Pyongyang shot down US aircrafts, and warned the United States will pay for its "frantically staged" air espionage.

The statement also slammed the planned deployment of US strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula as "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail" to North Korea that posed a grave threat to regional and global security.

"The present situation clearly proves that the situation of the Korean peninsula is coming closer to the threshold of nuclear conflict due to the U.S. provocative military action," it read.

US-South Korea ramps up defence cooperation

Washington said in April that it would send a nuclear ballistic submarine to make the first visit to a South Korean port in decades, without specifying the timing.

North Korea has conducted multiple sanctions-busting launches this year, including test-firing its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, and in May attempting to put a military spy satellite into orbit.

The United States and South Korea have ramped up defence cooperation in response, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and high-profile US strategic assets.

SOURCE:AFP
