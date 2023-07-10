BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Oil prices fall, gold steady in Asian trade
Oil prices in Asia experiences a decline as cautious investors awaited upcoming economic data from key consumers, the US and China, while gold stabilizes as investor scepticism.
Oil prices fall, gold steady in Asian trade
Oil / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
July 10, 2023

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade as investors tread cautiously ahead of fresh economic data from top consumers the United States and China this week, while expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia supported the market.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.25 a barrel by 0107 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.57 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.4%.

"Oil traders may be cautious ahead of the U.S. CPI and China's slew of economic data later this week," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said on Monday.

However, crude prices could rebound after OPEC+ announced plans to further reduce supply, she said.

Both benchmarks gained more than 4% last week to touch their highest marks since May, rising for a second straight week after the world's biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to deepen supply cuts in August.

Saudi Arabia will extend its 1 million barrels per day (bpd) output cut into August and Russia will cut crude exports by 500,000 bpd. Instead of cutting output, Russia will be using the crude to produce more fuel to meet domestic demand, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Non-OPEC+ supply has been keeping up with global demand, JP Morgan analysts said in a note, adding that OPEC+ needs to deepen its cuts by another 700,000 bpd in the second half of the year on top of announced reductions and extend them into 2024.

RelatedOil prices jump almost 6% after OPEC+ cuts production

Gold remains stable

RECOMMENDED

Gold prices were little changed on Monday after US jobs data last week cast doubts over the labour market's strength, prompting investors to be more sceptical of the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold was steady at $1,923.62 per ounce by 0347 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,929.50 per ounce.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed the US economy added the smallest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, but persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labour market conditions.

"The non-farms were less eventful than the prior ADP (employment data), but importantly, don't seem to challenge expectations around a July hike by the Fed," said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

"It would take a profound miss on the upcoming CPI data (July 12) to alter this view, I believe."

Gold is highly sensitive to higher rates as they dampen the appeal of bullion, which pays no interest. Prices have dropped over 7% since reaching near-record levels in early May as investors scaled back expectations of an end to the US Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle.

However, an Invesco survey of central bank and sovereign wealth funds published on Monday showed that an increasing number of countries are repatriating gold reserves as protection against the sort of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia.

RelatedWhy are gold prices falling?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed