Australia will sign an agreement with Germany to deliver more than 100 Australian-made Boxer armed carriers to the European nation's military in one its largest defence export deals, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said in Berlin.

The deal to export German military technology back to Germany comes as the conflict in Ukraine has forced Berlin and other European nations to replenish their military equipment.

German defence contractor Rheinmetall began making the combat reconnaissance vehicle in northeastern Queensland state in March, under a contract to supply 211 vehicles to the Australian military, creating 1,000 jobs over a decade.

Australia will "deliver over 100 Boxer armed carriers here to Germany," Albanese said on Sunday.

"It will guarantee that the 1,000 jobs ... in Queensland will go into the future and will be worth in excess of A$1 billion for the Australian economy," a sum equivalent to $666 million.

Albanese will sign the in-principle pact with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when the two meet to discuss defence and trade in Berlin on Monday, an Australian government official said.