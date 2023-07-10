WORLD
Palestine welcomes Biden's two-state solution support, urges action
US President Biden has said that he believes Israel's security is depend on a two-state solution with Palestine.
In a televised interview on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said “I am one of those who believes Israel's ultimate security rests in a two-state solution.” / Photo: AP / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
July 10, 2023

Palestine has welcomed US President Joe Biden’s support for the two-state solution with Israel.

On Saturday, Biden reiterated his support for the two-state solution in an interview with CNN.

“I am one of those who believes Israel's ultimate security rests in a two-state solution,” he said.

The US president said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government has some “of the most extreme members” he has seen in Israel.

“It's not all Israel's problem [in the occupied West Bank], but they are part of the problem … particularly those individuals in the cabinet who say …[Palestinians] have no right to be here,” Biden said.

Palestine calls Biden to take concrete steps

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Minister termed Biden’s support for the two-state solution as “the right path to settle the conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis.”

Biden "gave an unprecedented slap to the Netanyahu government, describing it as the most extremist government in Israel’s history,” it added.

The ministry, however, called on the US president to translate his position into practical steps.

“We expect the Biden administration to fulfill its commitments towards the Palestinian cause and to support the legal approaches of the State of Palestine in international forums,” it added.

Last month, Israel advanced plans for building more than 5,700 settlement units in the occupied West Bank amid condemnations from Palestinians.

Estimates indicate that around 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
