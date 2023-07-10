Turkish police have arrested 22 foreign nationals affiliated with the Daesh terrorist organisation during an anti-terror operation in the capital Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported citing security sources.

The suspects were arrested over their links to the terrorist group, according to the sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media on Monday.

The police operation was initiated over the suspicion that the suspects were in contact with members of Daesh in conflict zones and had carried out activities for the terrorist organisation in the past years.

Police are also looking for several other suspected terrorists who are believed to have escaped the initial operation carried out across Ankara, the sources added.