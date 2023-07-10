A day ahead of much anticipated NATO Leaders Summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, the head of Türkiye Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun has highlighted NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept to emphasise the importance of fighting terrorism on all fronts.

"NATO has played a significant role in ensuring our country's security and has contributed to our goal of cooperation with the European-Atlantic structures in various ways. Since joining the Alliance in 1952, Türkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities to achieve its global peace, stability, and security objectives with its comprehensive military capabilities, historical accumulation, and cultural relations," Altun said, while virtually addressing a panel discussion titled "Türkiye's contribution to transatlantic security and NATO's transformation", which has been organised by the Communications Directorate.

Citing the military alliance's latest report, "NATO 2030: United for a New Era", Altun highlighted Türkiye's contributions to global security, saying the country expects the support of all alliance members to combat terrorism.

"In the NATO 2030 vision, it is evident that NATO aims to be a security organisation that contributes not only to its member countries but also to global security," he said.

"Considering all these aspects, an expectation has emerged for NATO to operate with more instruments towards international cooperation and solidarity. Türkiye is also working in cooperation with NATO to achieve this transformation."

"As emphasised in NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept, countering terrorism stands among the most critical issues alongside the Alliance's fundamental tasks. In this context, Türkiye also seeks the support of alliance members in the fight against terrorism."

When Finland and Sweden applied for membership, Altun said, Ankara expressed its concerns to the two nordic states, and to other NATO allies, which culminated in a trilateral memorandum between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden at the NATO Madrid Summit last year.

Since combating terrorism is essential for the Permanent Joint Mechanism established under Madrid agreement, Altun said Finland took positive steps to fulfill its commitments, which resulted in Ankara opening "the way for its NATO membership."