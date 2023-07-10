Sudan's government has refused to participate in a regional meeting to resolve the crisis in the conflict-wracked nation, accusing Kenya, which chaired the talks, of favouring rival forces.

The East African regional bloc IGAD had invited the foes - Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - to a meeting in Ethiopia's capital on Monday.

Neither attended the talks personally in Addis Ababa, although the RSF sent a representative to the "quartet" meeting led by Kenya, South Sudan, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Sudan's foreign ministry said earlier that its delegation would not participate until its request to remove Kenya as chair of the talks was met.

The ministry had asked for "Kenyan President William Ruto (to) be replaced... in particular because of his partiality", the statement said.