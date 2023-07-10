WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan refuses to attend crisis resolution talks, accuses Kenya of bias
Sudan's foreign ministry refuses to send delegation until Kenya is removed as chair of the talks due to "partiality".
The conflict has claimed thousands of lives and forced millions to flee, intensifying the need for immediate action and international intervention. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 10, 2023

Sudan's government has refused to participate in a regional meeting to resolve the crisis in the conflict-wracked nation, accusing Kenya, which chaired the talks, of favouring rival forces.

The East African regional bloc IGAD had invited the foes - Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - to a meeting in Ethiopia's capital on Monday.

Neither attended the talks personally in Addis Ababa, although the RSF sent a representative to the "quartet" meeting led by Kenya, South Sudan, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Sudan's foreign ministry said earlier that its delegation would not participate until its request to remove Kenya as chair of the talks was met.

The ministry had asked for "Kenyan President William Ruto (to) be replaced... in particular because of his partiality", the statement said.

Sudan had earlier alleged that Nairobi "adopted the positions of the RSF militia, sheltered its people and offered them various forms of support".

In a communique released after Monday's meeting, the quartet said it would request the African Union look into possibly deploying the East Africa Standby Force - usually tasked with election observer missions - in Sudan "for the protection of civilians and... humanitarian access".

Around 3,000 people have been killed since mid-April when fighting erupted between Sudan's rival generals, while nearly three million have been forced to flee their homes.

SOURCE:AFP
