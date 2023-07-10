The presidents of Serbia and Montenegro have agreed to try to patch up strained relations between the historic Balkan allies.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Montenegro's new President Jakov Milatovic said on Monday after a meeting in Belgrade that they will work to improve political ties to match their countries' economic cooperation.

“It is our responsibility to truly improve relations and not to disturb them, as has been the case often in the past,” said Milatovic. “We are turning a new page in our relations with this visit.”

"We have historical ties with Montenegro that extend beyond trade and commerce and exist in a variety of fields. Many Serbs live in Montenegro, and many Montenegrins live in Serbia," Vucic said.

Serbia “has no intention (to) force anyone to do what they do not want to do,” Vucic added.

“We agree on some (issues),” he added, "and on some we don't but we have talked in a civilised, normal way which should help build trust between us.”

Milatovic's visit to Belgrade was the first by a Montenegrin president in years.

Naming new ambassadors to Belgrade and Podgorica following a diplomatic row in 2020 will be among the first moves, the two officials said.