Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's commanders pledged loyalty to the Russian government in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin five days after they staged a short-lived rebellion, according to the Kremlin.

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened. They underscored that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue to fight for their homeland,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The three-hour meeting took place in Kremlin on June 29 and involved not only Prigozhin but commanders from his Wagner Group military contractor, Peskov said.

Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine — where the mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops — and of the revolt itself.

Though the Russian leader branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded and vowed harsh punishment, the criminal case against the mercenary chief on rebellion charges was later dropped.

Prigozhin has not commented on the Kremlin meeting, and his ultimate fate remains unclear, particularly since Monday's announcement shows much is negotiated behind closed doors.

He could still face prosecution for financial wrongdoing or other charges.

Putin's delicate balance