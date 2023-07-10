WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israeli Knesset gives initial nod to contentious judicial overhaul bill
The drive to change the justice system by Netanyahu's far-right coalition has sparked unprecedented protests, stirred concern for Israel's democratic health among its Western allies and bruised the economy.
Israeli Knesset gives initial nod to contentious judicial overhaul bill
The legislation is one of several bills proposed by Netanyahu's ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies. / Photo: AP / AP
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
July 10, 2023

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers, pressing forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has fragmented the Israeli society.

Lawmakers held the first of three readings of a bill early on Tuesday that would curb the high court's ability to scrutinize the "reasonability" of decisions made by elected officials.

The legislation is one of several bills proposed by Netanyahu's ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies. The plan has provoked months of sustained protests by opponents who say it is pushing the country toward further erosion of democracy.

Mass protests were expected later on Tuesday in response to the vote.

That standard was implemented by the Supreme Court earlier this year to strike down the appointment of Aryeh Deri, a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a past conviction for bribery and a 2021 plea deal for tax evasion.

Critics say removing that standard would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions, make improper appointments or firings and open the door to corruption.

The bill passed in a parliamentary session that stretched past midnight by a vote of 64 to 56. Opposition lawmakers shouted "shame," while members of Netanyahu's coalition stood and cheered after the vote passed. The bill must still be passed in two more readings to become law.

RelatedWhy has Netanyahu’s judicial reform brought Israel to an inflection point?
RECOMMENDED

Mass protests planned

Anti-overhaul activists called for a series of nationwide mass demonstrations on Tuesday, including protests that could disrupt travel at Israel's main international airport at Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu’s allies have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges. The proposed changes include giving Netanyahu's allies control over the appointment of judges and giving parliament power to overturn court decisions.

Netanyahu put the overhaul plan on hold in March after weeks of mass protests. But last month, he decided to revive the plan after talks with the political opposition aimed at finding a compromise collapsed.

The Netanyahu government, which took office in December, is the most hardline ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox in Israel's 75-year history.

His allies proposed the sweeping changes to the judiciary after the country held its fifth elections in under four years, all of them seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.

Critics of the plan say it will upset the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, all of which he has denied.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu defends plan that seeks to prune judiciary's powers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed