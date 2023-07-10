Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers, pressing forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has fragmented the Israeli society.

Lawmakers held the first of three readings of a bill early on Tuesday that would curb the high court's ability to scrutinize the "reasonability" of decisions made by elected officials.

The legislation is one of several bills proposed by Netanyahu's ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies. The plan has provoked months of sustained protests by opponents who say it is pushing the country toward further erosion of democracy.

Mass protests were expected later on Tuesday in response to the vote.

That standard was implemented by the Supreme Court earlier this year to strike down the appointment of Aryeh Deri, a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a past conviction for bribery and a 2021 plea deal for tax evasion.

Critics say removing that standard would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions, make improper appointments or firings and open the door to corruption.

The bill passed in a parliamentary session that stretched past midnight by a vote of 64 to 56. Opposition lawmakers shouted "shame," while members of Netanyahu's coalition stood and cheered after the vote passed. The bill must still be passed in two more readings to become law.