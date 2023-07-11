Tuesday, July 11, 2023

1557 GMT — NATO will extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance when "members agree and conditions are met", Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told a news conference.

Stoltenberg's comments reflected the language in a communique issued by NATO leaders at a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the day it would be "absurd" if NATO leaders did not offer his country a timeframe for membership.

Asked about Zelenskyy's criticism, Stoltenberg said: "There has never been a stronger message from NATO at any time, both when it comes to the political message of the path forward for membership and the concrete support from NATO allies."

He added that previous accessions to the alliance had not been accompanied by a timeline, saying: "They are conditions-based, have always been."

More updates👇

1619 GMT — Moscow: Russian forces advanced 1.5 km in eastern Ukraine

"Russian units launched a counterattack, advancing 1.5 kilometres (0.9 miles) along two kilometres of the front," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said on Russian state television.

But he said Ukrainian forces were still "trying to break through our defences in various areas", adding that in the past two days there had been "several waves of attacks".

On Ukraine's counteroffensive, which began last month, he said that "the enemy has not achieved its aims in any area".

Shoigu also said that a US decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions would "naturally have the effect of prolonging the conflict" and Russian forces were taking "additional measures" to defend themselves from this weapon.

"In the event that the United States supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the armed forces of Ukraine as a response," Shoigu said.

1612 GMT — 'Ukraine will make NATO stronger', Zelenskyy says in Vilnius

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed for Ukraine to join NATO in a speech in Vilnius, as alliance members gathered for a key summit in the Lithuanian capital.

"NATO will give Ukraine security, Ukraine will make NATO stronger," said Zelenskyy, standing alongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, before a Ukrainian army flag from the key battleground of Bakhmut was raised.

"Bakhmut is one of the most decisive battles for freedom in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

1539 GMT — Ukrainian pilots' F-16 training to start in August, say officials

A coalition of 11 nations will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in August in Denmark, and a training centre will be set up in Romania, officials said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading international efforts to train pilots as well as support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately enable the supply of F-16s to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

"Hopefully, we will be able to see results in the beginning of next year," Denmark's acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters following a signing ceremony.

1513 GMT — Russia says it knows what to do in response to Finland, Sweden joining NATO

The Russian foreign minister has said Moscow knows the steps to be taken to ensure its security in response to Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Sergey Lavrov said the countermeasures will depend on the kind of military infrastructure deployed in these countries.

"I assure you that all legitimate security interests of the Russian Federation will be ensured. Appropriate measures, we know what these measures are and how to implement them in practice ... We are taking adequate steps, and I can assure you, in advance," he stressed.

Lavrov said he was astonished by the pace of Finland and Sweden's decision to abandon their neutral status and its advantages, which, according to him, included independence, good reputation, authority and beneficial trade and economic relations with Russia.

1440 GMT — Russia says NATO's Vilnius summit 'failed before it began'

In a statement on Telegram, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the US decision to send cluster ammunition to Ukraine "shocked" even its allies.

"A rare case: the summit began, having already failed. The US decision on cluster ammunition, which shocked even old US satellites, the public humiliation of Ukraine, the absence of any coherent concept of what is happening - this is the summit in Vilnius," she said in her remarks on the first day of the two-day NATO summit, which began in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

1236 GMT — N. Korea slams US move to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions

North Korea has slammed the United States' decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, while also expressing support for Russia.

"The US has made a very dangerous choice by deciding to offer such lethal weapons to Ukraine," said North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The move "brings to light once again its true colours as destroyer of peace regarding aggression and massacre as its national policy and mode of existence", she said.

Washington announced last week that it would provide the widely banned munitions to Ukraine for their counteroffensive against Russian troops.

1142 GMT — Russia calls French decision to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles 'erroneous'

Russia has said France's decision to send long-range missiles to Ukraine is "erroneous," and countermeasures will follow to mitigate risks.

"Of course, it remains to be clarified and found out exactly what (effective casualty) radius we are talking about. This, from our point of view, is an erroneous decision, fraught with consequences for the Ukrainian side. Because, naturally, this will force us to take countermeasures," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

He added that the West's supply of new weapons to Ukraine "only aggravates its fate."

"These decisions (to supply heavier weapons) cannot, are not able to turn the course of the 'special military operation'. They can only aggravate the fate of the Ukrainian, Kiev regime," he said.

1133 GMT — France delivers long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, says military source

France has started delivering a significant number of SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine, which will be integrated into non-Western warplanes, a French military source said.

The missiles, which can reach 250 km, would only be used within Ukraine's internationally-recognised borders, the source told reporters in a briefing at a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Paris did not consider it as an escalation given that Russia was firing missiles with a much larger range, the source added.

1047 GMT — Russia sees no grounds for peace talks with Ukraine - Ifax cites Matviyenko

Russia sees no grounds for peace talks with Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko as saying during a visit to China.

1035GMT — 'Absurd' if no timetable given for Ukraine's NATO bid— Zelenskyy