A UN-brokered agreement that allows for the delivery of aid overland from Türkiye into Syria has expired after the United Nations Security Council failed to hold a vote to reauthorise it.

The 15 members of the council had been trying for days to find a compromise to extend the deal, which since 2014 has allowed for food, water and medicine to be trucked to northwestern Syria.

But the vote, first scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Monday - and then again to Tuesday morning, a source in the British mission to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council, told AFP.

This means that as humanitarian convoys wrapped up their operations on Monday night, the future of the aid corridor was in doubt - it cannot resume operations until the United Nations reauthorises it.

The aid mechanism originally allowed for four entry points into Syria, though now only the Bab al Hawa crossing remains passable. The accord comes up for renewal every six months due to pressure from Damascus ally Moscow.

The crossing provides for more than 80 percent of the needs of people living in opposition-controlled areas - everything from diapers and blankets to chickpeas. The Syrian regime regularly denounces aid deliveries as a violation of its sovereignty.

Last-minute efforts failed

Negotiations continued all day at the UN on Monday as officials scrambled to reach a last-minute deal but ultimately failed.