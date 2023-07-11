WORLD
Mexican football body creates anti-harassment policy
New guidelines emphasise respect, tolerance, and inclusion as non-negotiable principles in the sport.
Fans cheer for Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Costa Rica Sunday, July 19, 2015, at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2023

The Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX league have announced the creation of a new set of guidelines to prevent and punish sexual harassment and other discrimination in football.

"We are presenting a document that will be a roadmap when we talk about non-negotiable concepts on a day-to-day basis such as respect, tolerance and inclusion," said Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, on Monday.

The FMF and Liga MX urged the top division's 18 teams to adopt the protocol within six months.

The new protocol identifies three different types of harassment: physical, verbal, including offensive comments or jokes; and non-verbal, which concerns whistling, leering and inappropriate behaviour on social media.

SOURCE:AFP
