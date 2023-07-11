Foreign chefs working in restaurants in Türkiye’s picturesque Cappadocia region entice tourists from around the world with a remarkable array of flavors, introducing them to the culinary treasures of different countries.

Cappadocia, a UNESCO world heritage site located in the central province of Nevsehir and known for its natural wonders and rich history, is also emerging as a culinary destination recently. In the charming town of Goreme, visitors can indulge in the delightful flavors of different countries, skillfully prepared by talented foreign chefs in four outstanding restaurants.

They have observed the positive reactions of foreign guests when they discover familiar flavors alongside the local cuisine, Eylem Alp, the coordinator of a holding that encompasses a Chinese restaurant in the region, told Anadolu.

Alp aims to extend the average stay in Cappadocia beyond two days by showcasing the diverse expertise of chefs from Türkiye, Italy, and Nepal. Their restaurants offer a delightful fusion of signature local dishes alongside internationally renowned Italian and Far Eastern cuisine, creating a captivating culinary experience for visitors.

Emphasising that they receive very positive reactions, he said: "Last week, one of our Indonesian guests said that they could not find such Far Eastern flavors even in their own country. That made us very happy. People should travel to Cappadocia not only for hot air balloons and fairy chimneys but also for gastronomy. Tourism is an infinite dimension, and gastronomy is a tourism sector that is gaining weight worldwide."

Pravendra Singh, who works as a chef at an Indian restaurant in the town, said that he left Delhi, where he was born and raised, and settled in Nevsehir five years ago.