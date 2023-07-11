TÜRKİYE
BilimSenOlFest: technology heals children in Türkiye's quake-hit province
BilimSenOl Festival in Malatya aims to engage elementary, middle, and high school students in the world of science, shaping the future of young minds.
July 11, 2023

The Bilimsenol Festival, promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, has been kicked off in Türkiye's quake-hit province of Malatya.

It is organised for elementary, middle, and high school students by the Bilimsenol Platform in collaboration with Malatya Metropolitan Municipality and Malatya Businessmen Association (MİAD).

Taking place in Malatya, one of the 11 provinces that were hit by the devastating 6 February earthquakes, the festival aims to reduce the impact of earthquakes on children through various workshops.

It aims to guide and encourage children and young people towards science, entrepreneurship, and art.

During the opening ceremony, Mayor of Malatya Selahattin Gürkan expressed his pleasure in being part of such a beautiful event and emphasised the responsibility of equipping children with the knowledge they will need in the future.

He stressed the importance of preparing children for the future without prejudice or bias, and acknowledged the joint responsibility and obligation of everyone in shaping their future. He emphasised the role of quality education in accelerating the development of science and technology in the country.

The festival will take place between 10-12 July and feature 60 workshops where different activities will be held.

