A four-century-old architectural marvel in Bursa has risen to its past splendour when it served as a repository of faith and wisdom for the Mevlevi religious order founded by 13th-century poet-philosopher Rumi.

The ancient Mevlevi Lodge has been meticulously restored in a project undertaken by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, the civic body said in a statement.

The building, which was in a dilapidated condition due to the ravages of time, was demolished in the first quarter of the 20th century to make way for water reservoirs.

With diligent attention to detail, the lodge has been restored to its original splendour, adorned once again with ornate ceiling decorations, intricate wooden carvings, and harmonious landscaping.

Situated near the revered Pinarbasi Cemetery, the Mevlevi Lodge was founded by Cununi Ahmed Dede, also known as Ahmed al-Mevlevi, an important figure of the Mevlevi order, during the 17th century.

Evliya Celebi, the well-respected Ottoman-era traveller and writer who visited Bursa in 1620, the same year the Mevlevi Lodge was established, wrote in his travelogue that this building was larger than the other lodges in Bursa and consisted of around 70-80 rooms and a large ‘semahana’ (the whirling hall used by dervishes for their performances).

The Mevlevihane, which continued its existence until 1925, was demolished together with its outbuildings after the closure of the dervish lodges by the state.

The harem section was left to the family that owned the building, while the reception area was used as military barracks.

A water reservoir was built where once the semahana stood.

The wooden tomb was also demolished and replaced by a reinforced concrete building.

Order of universal love

The Mevlevi Order, also known as Mawlawiyya, is a venerable Sufi order with its roots tracing back to the historic city of Konya, nestled in what is now modern-day Türkiye.

Inspired by the teachings of the Sufi mystic and Islamic theologian Jalaluddin Muhammad Balkhi Rumi, this mystical tradition has captivated hearts with its distinctive practice of whirling during the sacred ritual of ‘dhikr’, or remembrance of God. This practice has led to their popular nickname, the “whirling dervishes”.

Rumi's profound spiritual insights and poetry became the cornerstone of the Mevlevi order's philosophy, emphasising love, devotion, and the pursuit of spiritual enlightenment.

Central to the Mevlevi tradition is the ritual of sema, or the whirling dance. This mesmerising practice, symbolising the soul's journey towards union with the divine, has become synonymous with the order.

Through rhythmic spinning, Mevlevi dervishes aim to reach a transcendent state of spiritual ecstasy, seeking a deep connection with the divine presence.

In Bursa, the Mevlevi order flourished in the 15th century, attracting a devoted community of disciples and becoming an integral part of the city's spiritual fabric. The Mevlevi lodges, such as the one restored in Bursa, served as centres for spiritual practice, knowledge transmission, and communal gatherings.