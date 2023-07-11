Russia has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution seeking to extend cross-border aid delivery for nine months from Türkiye through a border gate into northern Syria.

Thirteen other Security Council members voted in favour of the resolution drafted by Switzerland and Brazil on Tuesday, while China abstained from the vote, but as Russia is a permanent Security Council member, its veto prevailed.

In a rival resolution, Moscow insisted on only a six-month extension, but it was voted down.

"Should any member state oppose this resolution, it will be voting to shutter a critical humanitarian lifeline today," United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote. She later accused Russia of failing the Syrians.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia accused the West of provoking Russia into using its veto, ignoring the interests of the Syrian people.

"We heard today and we'll probably hear later accusations against Russia that Russia killed the cross-border mechanism. This is dishonest and disingenuous," Nebenzia said.

"If our draft is not supported, then we can just go ahead and close down the cross-border mechanism," he said.

Nebenzia added that Russia will not accept a “technical rollover” for any period of time.

Related Key aid route to Syria closes as UN fails to extend authorisation

'No rational or moral argument'

The UN Secretary-General is disappointed that the Council failed to reach an agreement on extending the authorisation of cross-border relief operations in Syria, according to his spokesperson.