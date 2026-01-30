Syria on Friday announced a fresh ceasefire and integration deal with the YPG terror group, marking a new phase in efforts to bring all territories of the war-ravaged nation under the control of the Syrian state.

Under the deal, YPG militants will pull back from frontline positions while Syrian Interior Ministry units deploy into the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli.

The deal comes after weeks of intense military pressure on the YPG. Syrian forces swept through northern and eastern regions earlier in January, retaking key areas long held by the SDF/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, government troops secured full control of Tabqa, a district of strategic importance near Raqqa, after intense operations that pushed terror groups out of key military positions.

The Syrian Army also launched an operation against terror targets in the west of the Euphrates, particularly Deir Hafir and Maskanah, on January 13, after establishing humanitarian corridors on the M15 highway for civilian evacuations.

After a successful operation, the Defence Ministry confirmed that hundreds of terrorists in the region surrendered.

For many Syrians, these developments mean the reassertion of state authority over territories that, for years, suffered under YPG control.

According to Zain al Abidin, a Syrian journalist based in Deir Ezzor, the war against the YPG was not only about ending a so-called federal project.

“This group, since its presence in the country around 2015, has committed many crimes against the people of the Jazira region, and Arabs in general,” al Abidin tells TRT World.

“There have been years of marginalisation, years of injustice, and years of oppression and killings. They completely destroyed people’s lives. They deliberately neglected the population and systematically impoverished them. It had to end, and alhamdulillah it did."

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the YPG’s integration into state institutions, rejecting any attempts at division.

However, the YPG had failed to comply with the terms of that agreement.

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has repeatedly stressed that Syria’s political structure is unified and centralised, and that state institutions will re-enter all regions without exception.

According to Nedal al Amari, political activist from Daraa, Syria's unity is the foundation of stability and justice for everyone.

“What happened was a decisive blow to the division and armed autonomy terror, and a clear message that Syria can only be built as one unified and sovereign state,” al Amari tells TRT World.

“For me, this is about recovering an important part of Syria's national decision-making and rejecting projects imposed by force or supported from outside.”

Unity after years of terror

What stands out is how strongly this moment has resonated at the popular level.

Across Syrian cities and online platforms, reactions have centred on unity, dignity, and the idea that the country is being put back together after years of terror.

In many eastern regions, residents had faced fear and instability due to the terror group’s presence, restrictions on movement, economic exclusion and so on.

“Of course, a unified Syria, with one capital, Damascus, is the dream of all Syrians. It has always been the desire from the beginning,” al Abidin says.

“Between 2017 and 2025, as a resident of Deir Ezzor, I could not go to Raqqa, and I could not enter Hasakah without a guarantor paper. You needed a Kurdish guarantor just to enter your own area. This kind of racism existed even before the separatist project formally began.”

“We hope and wish that their presence will also end in Hasakah and Qamishli, and that they will be fully disarmed. Weapons in the hands of these people are extremely dangerous,” al Abidin adds.

Under the new agreement, the YPG is to be merged into state bodies, armed terror members are to be absorbed into the Defence Ministry, and control of border crossings and energy infrastructure is to return to Damascus.

Alsharaa confirmed that state authorities would soon be present across Deir Ezzor, Hasakah, and Raqqa, urging calm among tribal communities during the transition.

“After years of war and division that have exhausted Syrians, the idea of ‘one Syria’ has come to mean safety, stability, and the restoration of what a state should be,” says al Amari.

“It's about recovering the shared national identity that years of conflict tried to fragment. The celebration reflects a deep need among Syrians to feel they belong to one homeland that unites them,” he explains.