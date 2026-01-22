Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever warned on Thursday that directly confiscating Russian assets would constitute an act of war and have serious consequences for Europe's financial system.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during the Ukrainian Breakfast 2026, De Wever emphasised that Europe was not at war with Russia and that unilateral seizure of assets would be unprecedented.

"You cannot just take somebody's money. We're not at war with Russia. Europe is not at war with Russia. You cannot simply confiscate money. That is an act of war. Shouldn't underestimate it — it has never happened in history," De Wever said.

He highlighted that Europe had instead chosen to immobilise Russian Central Bank assets, most of which were held in Belgium through Euroclear, for an indefinite period.

"Immobilised money, even during the Second World War, was never confiscated. (It) would be the very first time that would happen in history, and that would have grave consequences for Europe, for the belief and the trust in the financial system for the Eurozone," he added.

He noted the complexities of European decision-making, warning that taking Russian assets outright could backfire if European countries later decide to lift sanctions, potentially forcing Europe to repay seized funds.

'We have to respect international law'